Truist Financial Corporation (NYSE:TFC) Shares Acquired by Highland Capital Management LLC

Highland Capital Management LLC grew its position in Truist Financial Corporation (NYSE:TFC) by 4,286.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 171,408 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 167,500 shares during the period. Highland Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $5,286,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 11.0% during the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 132,248 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,077,000 after purchasing an additional 13,054 shares in the last quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV increased its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 30.6% during the first quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV now owns 11,631 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $359,000 after purchasing an additional 2,724 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 1.2% during the first quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 1,832,816 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $56,524,000 after purchasing an additional 21,155 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 116.4% during the first quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 3,079,688 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $94,978,000 after purchasing an additional 1,656,254 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC increased its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 2,402.4% during the first quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 6,256 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $192,000 after purchasing an additional 6,006 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Truist Financial stock traded up $1.00 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $36.24. The stock had a trading volume of 4,258,197 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,237,869. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $32.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $47.88. Truist Financial Corporation has a 12-month low of $24.01 and a 12-month high of $56.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The firm has a market cap of $48.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.46.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 20th. The insurance provider reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.33. Truist Financial had a net margin of 19.60% and a return on equity of 8.98%. The business had revenue of $5.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.51 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.97 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 93.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Truist Financial Corporation will post 2.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 15th will be issued a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 14th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.97%. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.19%.

In other news, EVP Michael Baron Maguire sold 4,857 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.82, for a total value of $266,260.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on TFC shares. Compass Point started coverage on shares of Truist Financial in a research note on Monday, April 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Truist Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $47.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Truist Financial to $36.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price objective on shares of Truist Financial from $50.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, Odeon Capital Group cut shares of Truist Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $47.08.

Truist Financial Corp., formerly BB&T, is a bank holding company based in Charlotte, North Carolina. Its bank operates 2,049 branches in 15 states and Washington, DC, and offers consumer and commercial banking, securities brokerage, asset management, mortgage, and insurance products and services.

