UNICORN Token Tops One Day Volume of $90,001.00 (UNI)

UNICORN Token (CURRENCY:UNI) traded 17.5% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on May 10th. UNICORN Token has a total market cap of $77,920.95 and $90,001.00 worth of UNICORN Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, UNICORN Token has traded up 75.1% against the US dollar. One UNICORN Token token can currently be purchased for about $0.0007 or 0.00000008 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Hoo and CoinBene.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

UNI COIN (UNI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00004832 BTC.

Linda (LINDA) traded down 13.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000004 BTC.

MintCoin (MINT) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

AsiaCoin (AC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Interstellar Holdings (HOLD) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000038 BTC.

GPU Coin (GPU) traded up 18.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0352 or 0.00000364 BTC.

AllSafe (ASAFE) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0420 or 0.00000479 BTC.

Rupee (RUP) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000033 BTC.

Parachute (PAR) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Peony (PNY) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0242 or 0.00000276 BTC.

UNICORN Token Token Profile

UNICORN Token is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on April 7th, 2017. UNICORN Token’s total supply is 9,800,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 106,912,509 tokens. UNICORN Token’s official Twitter account is @Unicoin_UNI. UNICORN Token’s official website is unicorn.cm.

UNICORN Token Token Trading

UNICORN Token can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Hoo and CoinBene. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as UNICORN Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire UNICORN Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase UNICORN Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

