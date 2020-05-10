Universa Trading 25.7% Higher This Week (UTNP)

Universa (CURRENCY:UTNP) traded 10.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on May 10th. One Universa token can currently be bought for about $0.0016 or 0.00000018 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Cobinhood, CoinBene, Ethfinex and Livecoin. During the last seven days, Universa has traded 25.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. Universa has a market capitalization of $2.98 million and $1,646.00 worth of Universa was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Universa

Universa was first traded on January 22nd, 2018. Universa’s total supply is 4,997,891,952 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,848,760,649 tokens. The official website for Universa is universablockchain.com. The official message board for Universa is cryptomaa.com/coin/UTN. Universa’s official Twitter account is @Universa_News. The Reddit community for Universa is /r/Universa_Blockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Universa Token Trading

Universa can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Livecoin, Cobinhood, Ethfinex and CoinBene. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Universa directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Universa should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Universa using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

