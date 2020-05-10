Utrust (UTK) Price Reaches $0.0095 on Major Exchanges

Utrust (CURRENCY:UTK) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on May 10th. Utrust has a market cap of $4.28 million and approximately $958,769.00 worth of Utrust was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Utrust token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0095 or 0.00000109 BTC on popular exchanges including Ethfinex, IDEX, Huobi and HitBTC. During the last week, Utrust has traded 1.6% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002263 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011453 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $185.94 or 0.02125233 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6.26 or 0.00071550 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.29 or 0.00174735 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.76 or 0.00042968 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0643 or 0.00000735 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0143 or 0.00000163 BTC.

Utrust Profile

Utrust launched on August 28th, 2017. Utrust’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 450,000,000 tokens. Utrust’s official website is utrust.com. The official message board for Utrust is medium.com/@UTRUST. Utrust’s official Twitter account is @UTRUST_Official and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Utrust is /r/UTRUST_Official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Utrust Token Trading

Utrust can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Kucoin, OKEx, HitBTC, Huobi, Ethfinex and IDEX. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Utrust directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Utrust should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Utrust using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

