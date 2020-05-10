Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS) Shares Acquired by First Horizon Advisors Inc.

First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS) by 6.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 87,981 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,982 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. owned 0.17% of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF worth $6,884,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Valmark Advisers Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 90,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,029,000 after purchasing an additional 4,531 shares in the last quarter. Alera Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 27.6% during the fourth quarter. Alera Investment Advisors LLC now owns 48,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,397,000 after purchasing an additional 10,501 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 11.9% during the fourth quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 2,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. Moller Financial Services increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. Moller Financial Services now owns 12,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,416,000 after purchasing an additional 776 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 6,196,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $688,416,000 after purchasing an additional 264,459 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA VSS traded up $1.35 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $88.60. The stock had a trading volume of 175,232 shares, compared to its average volume of 415,743. The company has a 50 day moving average of $80.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $100.14. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $66.95 and a twelve month high of $112.49.

About Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The fund invests in securities of foreign issuers. The Fund investment objective is to track the performance of the FTSE Global Small Cap ex US Index, which measures the investment return of stocks of international small-cap companies.

