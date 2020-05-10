Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) Shares Acquired by Waldron Private Wealth LLC

Waldron Private Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) by 124.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 134,280 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 74,367 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Real Estate ETF comprises 1.0% of Waldron Private Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Waldron Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $9,379,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. FC Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $235,000. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV now owns 14,446 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,009,000 after buying an additional 726 shares during the period. GFS Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. GFS Advisors LLC now owns 17,232 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,204,000 after buying an additional 573 shares during the period. Aveo Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,831 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $268,000 after buying an additional 309 shares during the period. Finally, Inverness Counsel LLC NY lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 10,602.0% in the 1st quarter. Inverness Counsel LLC NY now owns 244,540 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $17,081,000 after buying an additional 242,255 shares during the period.

VNQ stock traded up $1.76 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $74.99. 6,239,447 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,307,849. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $70.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $87.24. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a fifty-two week low of $55.58 and a fifty-two week high of $99.72.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Company Profile

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

