Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) is First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s 6th Largest Position

First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) by 878.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 96,209 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 86,373 shares during the period. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF makes up approximately 2.1% of First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $22,784,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of VOO. Independence Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Savior LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Spectrum Management Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Atlas Private Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VOO traded up $4.42 during trading on Friday, reaching $268.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,183,531 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,018,427. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $200.55 and a 12 month high of $311.59. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $245.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $278.53.

About Vanguard S&P 500 ETF

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

