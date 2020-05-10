Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) Shares Sold by Highland Capital Management LLC

Highland Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) by 1.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 61,042 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,098 shares during the period. Highland Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $7,869,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Diligent Investors LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Diligent Investors LLC now owns 1,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Courage Miller Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Courage Miller Partners LLC now owns 6,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,029,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the period. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 9,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,635,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,238,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. Finally, First Merchants Corp grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. First Merchants Corp now owns 1,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the period.

Shares of VTI traded up $2.72 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $147.47. The stock had a trading volume of 3,647,344 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,772,923. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 52-week low of $109.49 and a 52-week high of $172.56. The business’s fifty day moving average is $133.93 and its 200 day moving average is $153.61.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

