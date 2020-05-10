Verasity (VRA) 24 Hour Volume Tops $683,187.00

Verasity (CURRENCY:VRA) traded down 4.1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on May 10th. Verasity has a market cap of $1.67 million and $683,187.00 worth of Verasity was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Verasity token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0004 or 0.00000005 BTC on exchanges including HitBTC and ProBit Exchange. During the last seven days, Verasity has traded 23.6% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Verasity Profile

Verasity (VRA) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 18th, 2018. Verasity’s total supply is 10,839,985,784 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,881,289,143 tokens. The Reddit community for Verasity is /r/Verasity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Verasity’s official Twitter account is @verasitytech. The official message board for Verasity is medium.com/verasity. The official website for Verasity is www.verasity.io.

Buying and Selling Verasity

Verasity can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC and ProBit Exchange. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Verasity directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Verasity should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Verasity using one of the exchanges listed above.

