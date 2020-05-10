Veritaseum (VERI) Price Down 21.3% Over Last 7 Days

Veritaseum (CURRENCY:VERI) traded 11% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on May 10th. One Veritaseum token can currently be purchased for $5.28 or 0.00061817 BTC on major exchanges including EtherDelta (ForkDelta), Fatbtc, Tokenomy and HitBTC. Veritaseum has a total market cap of $11.34 million and approximately $1,390.00 worth of Veritaseum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Veritaseum has traded down 21.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded 12.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002276 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011720 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 14.3% against the dollar and now trades at $181.85 or 0.02130722 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.18 or 0.00072390 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 12.3% against the dollar and now trades at $14.98 or 0.00175556 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.69 or 0.00043251 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 13.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0623 or 0.00000730 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 13.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0140 or 0.00000164 BTC.

Veritaseum’s genesis date was April 25th, 2017. Veritaseum’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,149,646 tokens. The official website for Veritaseum is veritas.veritaseum.com. Veritaseum’s official Twitter account is @Veritaseuminc and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Veritaseum can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Mercatox, HitBTC, Fatbtc, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), LATOKEN and Tokenomy. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Veritaseum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Veritaseum should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Veritaseum using one of the exchanges listed above.

