Victory Capital Management Inc. Cuts Holdings in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

Victory Capital Management Inc. decreased its holdings in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) by 5.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 950,245 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 50,618 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.22% of Phillips 66 worth $50,981,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of PSX. Diversified Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Phillips 66 in the 4th quarter valued at $539,000. Manning & Napier Group LLC boosted its position in Phillips 66 by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 120,246 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $13,396,000 after purchasing an additional 5,321 shares in the last quarter. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA bought a new stake in Phillips 66 during the fourth quarter valued at about $80,000. American National Bank grew its stake in Phillips 66 by 403.2% in the fourth quarter. American National Bank now owns 624 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BKD Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Phillips 66 by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,577 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $510,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.00% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director John E. Lowe acquired 2,000 shares of Phillips 66 stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 27th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $76.71 per share, for a total transaction of $153,420.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Gary Kramer Adams acquired 1,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 5th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $76.40 per share, with a total value of $95,500.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 10,213 shares in the company, valued at $780,273.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 4,250 shares of company stock worth $323,850 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on PSX shares. Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $127.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $94.00 price target on shares of Phillips 66 in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. ValuEngine downgraded Phillips 66 from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price objective on Phillips 66 from $130.00 to $78.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on Phillips 66 from $69.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $85.93.

Shares of PSX stock opened at $77.06 on Friday. Phillips 66 has a fifty-two week low of $40.04 and a fifty-two week high of $119.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.65 billion, a PE ratio of 113.33, a P/E/G ratio of 6.30 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.11. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $57.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $90.65.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The oil and gas company reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.39. Phillips 66 had a return on equity of 14.90% and a net margin of 0.35%. The firm had revenue of $21.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.04 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.40 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Phillips 66 will post 2.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 15th. Phillips 66’s payout ratio is 44.72%.

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

