Victory Capital Management Inc. Has $50.96 Million Stake in Zendesk Inc (NYSE:ZEN)

Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Zendesk Inc (NYSE:ZEN) by 81.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 796,182 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 357,399 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned 0.70% of Zendesk worth $50,963,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZEN. Ellevest Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Zendesk by 346.5% during the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 384 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 298 shares during the period. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI acquired a new stake in shares of Zendesk during the 4th quarter worth about $53,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in Zendesk by 994.4% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 985 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 895 shares during the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new position in Zendesk in the fourth quarter valued at about $72,000. Finally, Optimum Investment Advisors bought a new stake in Zendesk during the fourth quarter worth about $77,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.10% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Adrian Mcdermott sold 929 shares of Zendesk stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.75, for a total transaction of $83,377.75. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 81,464 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,311,394. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CMO Jeffrey J. Titterton sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.26, for a total transaction of $526,820.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 15,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,161,939.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 128,609 shares of company stock valued at $11,112,513. 4.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

ZEN opened at $77.87 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $67.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $75.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.97 billion, a PE ratio of -51.57 and a beta of 1.32. Zendesk Inc has a 52 week low of $50.23 and a 52 week high of $94.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.44.

Zendesk (NYSE:ZEN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The software maker reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.04. Zendesk had a negative return on equity of 26.62% and a negative net margin of 19.23%. The business had revenue of $237.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $236.94 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.04 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 30.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Zendesk Inc will post -0.76 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Zendesk from $88.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Craig Hallum cut their price objective on Zendesk from $110.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Zendesk from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 1st. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Zendesk in a report on Friday, May 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price target for the company. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Zendesk from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Zendesk has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $90.70.

Zendesk, Inc, a software development company, provides SaaS products for organizations. Its flagship product is Zendesk Support, a system for tracking, prioritizing, and solving customer support tickets across various channels. The company also offers Zendesk Chat, a live chat software to connect with customers on Websites, applications, and mobile devices; Zendesk Talk, a cloud-based call center software; Zendesk Guide, a knowledge base that powers customer self-service and support agent productivity; Zendesk Sell, a sales force automation software to enhance productivity, processes, and pipeline visibility for sales teams; Zendesk Connect that manages customer communication across channels; and Zendesk Explore, which provides analytics for businesses to measure and enhance the customer experience.

