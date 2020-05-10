Victory Capital Management Inc. Has $64.97 Million Stock Position in Mantech International Corp (NASDAQ:MANT)

Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Mantech International Corp (NASDAQ:MANT) by 1.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 894,066 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 14,530 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 2.23% of Mantech International worth $64,972,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MANT. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Mantech International in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,337,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its position in Mantech International by 144.6% during the first quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 429,086 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,183,000 after buying an additional 253,671 shares during the last quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Mantech International in the first quarter valued at approximately $16,290,000. Man Group plc lifted its position in shares of Mantech International by 5,316.5% in the fourth quarter. Man Group plc now owns 158,108 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $12,630,000 after buying an additional 155,189 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Mantech International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $7,496,000. 66.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ MANT opened at $73.56 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 1.52. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $73.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $77.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.28, a P/E/G ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 0.73. Mantech International Corp has a 1 year low of $55.25 and a 1 year high of $93.99.

Mantech International (NASDAQ:MANT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The technology company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $611.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $572.29 million. Mantech International had a return on equity of 8.00% and a net margin of 5.21%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.53 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Mantech International Corp will post 3.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 19th. Investors of record on Friday, June 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 4th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.74%. Mantech International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.99%.

A number of research firms have commented on MANT. BidaskClub raised shares of Mantech International from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Mantech International in a report on Friday, March 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $95.00 target price for the company. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Mantech International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 30th. William Blair began coverage on shares of Mantech International in a research report on Monday, March 30th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Mantech International from $65.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Mantech International has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $86.00.

In other Mantech International news, Director Mary K. Bush sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.21, for a total value of $311,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 14,445 shares in the company, valued at approximately $898,623.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Richard J. Kerr bought 449 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $67.35 per share, for a total transaction of $30,240.15. Following the transaction, the director now owns 29,677 shares in the company, valued at $1,998,745.95. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 33.49% of the company’s stock.

ManTech International Corporation provides technology solutions and services for U.S. defense, intelligence community, and federal civilian agencies worldwide. The company offers cyber solutions and services, including security operations, threat intelligence, incident response and forensics, boundary defense, security systems engineering, infrastructure security, and computer forensics and exploitation.

