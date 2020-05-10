Victory Capital Management Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT)

Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT) by 7.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 670,962 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 49,135 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.05% of Medtronic worth $60,507,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Medtronic in the 4th quarter valued at $1,648,853,000. Investec Asset Management LTD acquired a new position in Medtronic during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $494,986,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Medtronic by 23.2% during the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,968,638 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,017,493,000 after buying an additional 1,690,287 shares during the period. M&G Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Medtronic in the fourth quarter worth $167,466,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Medtronic by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 19,687,292 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $2,229,034,000 after acquiring an additional 1,225,925 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.55% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Cfra raised their price objective on Medtronic from $126.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Medtronic from $128.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Citigroup reduced their price target on Medtronic from $124.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 27th. DZ Bank raised shares of Medtronic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $115.86.

In other news, CEO Omar Ishrak bought 8,771 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 20th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $110.87 per share, for a total transaction of $972,440.77. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.28% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of MDT opened at $99.03 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $132.72 billion, a PE ratio of 25.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a quick ratio of 2.28, a current ratio of 2.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $92.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $106.53. Medtronic PLC has a 52-week low of $72.13 and a 52-week high of $122.15.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 18th. The medical technology company reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.06. Medtronic had a net margin of 17.11% and a return on equity of 14.76%. The business had revenue of $7.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.80 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.29 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Medtronic PLC will post 5.16 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 27th were issued a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 26th. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.18%. Medtronic’s payout ratio is currently 41.38%.

Medtronic Company Profile

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group, Minimally Invasive Therapies Group, Restorative Therapies Group, and Diabetes Group.

