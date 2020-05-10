Victory Capital Management Inc. Sells 164,828 Shares of Roper Technologies Inc (NYSE:ROP)

Victory Capital Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies Inc (NYSE:ROP) by 48.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 172,053 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 164,828 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned 0.16% of Roper Technologies worth $53,648,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Toth Financial Advisory Corp bought a new position in shares of Roper Technologies in the first quarter worth about $31,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Roper Technologies by 291.3% during the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 90 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the period. NewSquare Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Roper Technologies by 316.7% during the fourth quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Roper Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN bought a new position in Roper Technologies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. 91.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have weighed in on ROP. Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $340.00 target price on shares of Roper Technologies in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price objective on shares of Roper Technologies from $400.00 to $390.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Argus dropped their target price on shares of Roper Technologies from $410.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Roper Technologies from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Roper Technologies from $395.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $386.70.

In related news, Director Christopher Wright sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $268.11, for a total transaction of $804,330.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 53,524 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,350,319.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

ROP stock opened at $358.36 on Friday. Roper Technologies Inc has a one year low of $240.00 and a one year high of $395.00. The firm has a market cap of $37.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.00, a PEG ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.96. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $312.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $346.45.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $3.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.91 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.29 billion. Roper Technologies had a net margin of 30.17% and a return on equity of 14.94%. Roper Technologies’s revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.30 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Roper Technologies Inc will post 12.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 8th were issued a dividend of $0.5125 per share. This represents a $2.05 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 7th. This is a positive change from Roper Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. Roper Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.71%.

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and engineered products and solutions worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Application Software; Network Software & Systems; Measurement & Analytical Solutions; and Process Technologies. It offers application management software, software-as-a-service applications, card systems/integrated security, toll and traffic systems, radio frequency identification card readers, and metering and remote monitoring products.

