Victory Capital Management Inc. Sells 288,748 Shares of Dropbox Inc (NASDAQ:DBX)

Victory Capital Management Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Dropbox Inc (NASDAQ:DBX) by 7.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,429,863 shares of the company’s stock after selling 288,748 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned 0.82% of Dropbox worth $62,081,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Amalgamated Bank raised its position in shares of Dropbox by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 32,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $591,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its stake in Dropbox by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 21,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $392,000 after buying an additional 738 shares during the period. Creative Planning raised its position in shares of Dropbox by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 24,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $430,000 after purchasing an additional 760 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Dropbox by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 65,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,180,000 after buying an additional 1,168 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of Dropbox by 11.4% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 11,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,000 after acquiring an additional 1,214 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 44.75% of the company’s stock.

Get Dropbox alerts:

In related news, CAO Timothy Regan sold 2,000 shares of Dropbox stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total transaction of $36,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Arash Ferdowsi sold 39,521 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.03, for a total value of $673,042.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,149,790 shares of company stock worth $22,673,349 over the last three months. Insiders own 31.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Macquarie reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 price objective on shares of Dropbox in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Dropbox from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Dropbox in a research report on Friday, February 21st. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Dropbox in a report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Dropbox from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Dropbox currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.92.

NASDAQ:DBX opened at $21.88 on Friday. Dropbox Inc has a 12-month low of $14.55 and a 12-month high of $26.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,094.00 and a beta of 0.87. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $18.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05.

Dropbox (NASDAQ:DBX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.19. Dropbox had a positive return on equity of 2.00% and a negative net margin of 0.33%. The business had revenue of $455.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $451.27 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.10 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Dropbox Inc will post 0.01 EPS for the current year.

Dropbox Company Profile

Dropbox, Inc provides a collaboration platform worldwide. Its platform allows individuals, teams, and organizations to collaborate and sign up for free through its Website or app, as well as upgrade to a paid subscription plan for premium features. The company has approximately 500 million registered users across 180 countries.

See Also: What are the most popular ETFs

Receive News & Ratings for Dropbox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dropbox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.