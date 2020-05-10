Victory Capital Management Inc. Sells 347,414 Shares of Forward Air Co. (NASDAQ:FWRD)

Victory Capital Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Forward Air Co. (NASDAQ:FWRD) by 25.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,011,377 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 347,414 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned 3.60% of Forward Air worth $51,226,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in Forward Air by 24.0% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 44,478 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,111,000 after acquiring an additional 8,608 shares during the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp lifted its stake in shares of Forward Air by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 309,613 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $21,657,000 after purchasing an additional 6,755 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its stake in shares of Forward Air by 34.0% in the 4th quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 24,061 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,683,000 after purchasing an additional 6,107 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Forward Air in the 4th quarter worth $33,200,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in shares of Forward Air during the fourth quarter worth $2,449,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on FWRD. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Forward Air from $60.00 to $54.00 and set an “outperformer” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 4th. BidaskClub raised shares of Forward Air from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Wolfe Research cut shares of Forward Air from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Forward Air from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Forward Air from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Sell” and a consensus target price of $70.00.

NASDAQ:FWRD opened at $48.44 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.71. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $49.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $62.16. Forward Air Co. has a fifty-two week low of $39.59 and a fifty-two week high of $72.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion, a PE ratio of 17.18 and a beta of 1.18.

Forward Air (NASDAQ:FWRD) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The transportation company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.11). Forward Air had a return on equity of 14.38% and a net margin of 5.38%. The company had revenue of $342.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $341.30 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.64 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Forward Air Co. will post 1.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Investors of record on Monday, May 25th will be given a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 21st. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.49%. Forward Air’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.68%.

Forward Air Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an asset-light freight and logistics company in the United State and Canada. The company operates through four segments: Expedited Less-Than-Truckload (LTL), Truckload Premium Services (TLS), Intermodal, and Pool Distribution (Pool).

