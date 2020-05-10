Victory Capital Management Inc. Sells 56,237 Shares of Columbia Banking System Inc (NASDAQ:COLB)

Victory Capital Management Inc. decreased its position in Columbia Banking System Inc (NASDAQ:COLB) by 2.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,872,668 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 56,237 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 2.62% of Columbia Banking System worth $50,188,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in COLB. HBC Financial Services PLLC acquired a new stake in Columbia Banking System during the 4th quarter worth $45,000. Duality Advisers LP grew its stake in Columbia Banking System by 238.7% in the fourth quarter. Duality Advisers LP now owns 25,641 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,043,000 after acquiring an additional 18,071 shares during the period. First National Bank of Omaha increased its holdings in shares of Columbia Banking System by 9.5% in the fourth quarter. First National Bank of Omaha now owns 35,942 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,462,000 after acquiring an additional 3,122 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in shares of Columbia Banking System by 8.9% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,180,922 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $129,416,000 after purchasing an additional 259,800 shares during the period. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Columbia Banking System by 65.6% during the 4th quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 281,340 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,446,000 after purchasing an additional 111,438 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.65% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on COLB. BidaskClub cut shares of Columbia Banking System from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Columbia Banking System from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, April 27th. TheStreet downgraded Columbia Banking System from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Columbia Banking System in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.33.

Shares of COLB stock opened at $24.15 on Friday. Columbia Banking System Inc has a 12 month low of $21.88 and a 12 month high of $41.40. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.21. The firm has a market cap of $1.73 billion, a PE ratio of 10.73 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Columbia Banking System (NASDAQ:COLB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.24). Columbia Banking System had a net margin of 25.96% and a return on equity of 7.53%. The business had revenue of $143.63 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $143.80 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.63 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Columbia Banking System Inc will post 1.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 13th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.64%. Columbia Banking System’s payout ratio is presently 41.79%.

In related news, Director Craig D. Eerkes purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $28.27 per share, for a total transaction of $28,270.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 13,224 shares in the company, valued at $373,842.48. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Columbia Banking System Profile

Columbia Banking System, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Columbia State Bank that provides a range of banking services to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, and individuals in Washington, Oregon, and Idaho. It offers personal banking products and services, including noninterest and interest-bearing checking, saving, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts; home mortgages for purchases and refinances, home equity loans and lines of credit, and personal loans; debit and credit cards; and digital banking services.

