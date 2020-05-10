Victory Capital Management Inc. Sells 72,978 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN)

Victory Capital Management Inc. lessened its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN) by 10.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 623,891 shares of the company’s stock after selling 72,978 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.78% of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF worth $51,178,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 30.1% in the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 4,472,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $363,329,000 after purchasing an additional 1,034,319 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 14.1% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,994,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $513,561,000 after buying an additional 494,468 shares during the last quarter. TIAA FSB lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 11.4% in the first quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 2,724,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,489,000 after buying an additional 279,790 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,635,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $210,356,000 after buying an additional 10,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 21.6% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,414,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,005,000 after acquiring an additional 250,871 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF stock opened at $91.50 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $83.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $112.66. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF has a 12-month low of $69.27 and a 12-month high of $130.16.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, formerly Ishares Trust Russel 2000 (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 2000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 2000 Index issuers with relatively lower price-to-book ratios and lower forecasted growth.

