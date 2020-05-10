VIDY (VIDY) Achieves Market Capitalization of $3.36 Million

VIDY (CURRENCY:VIDY) traded down 13.4% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on May 10th. In the last seven days, VIDY has traded 12.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. VIDY has a market capitalization of $3.36 million and approximately $1.93 million worth of VIDY was traded on exchanges in the last day. One VIDY token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0005 or 0.00000006 BTC on exchanges including Hotbit, MXC, Gate.io and Bithumb Global.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get VIDY alerts:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0619 or 0.00000725 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 10.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.73 or 0.00043764 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $322.09 or 0.03774784 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 11% against the dollar and now trades at $4.75 or 0.00055677 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 12% against the dollar and now trades at $2.69 or 0.00031568 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded down 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00004764 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011696 BTC.

HUSD (HUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011699 BTC.

Baer Chain (BRC) traded 10.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00008776 BTC.

VIDY Token Profile

VIDY (CRYPTO:VIDY) is a token. It launched on July 5th, 2018. VIDY’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,222,083,206 tokens. The Reddit community for VIDY is /r/Vidy and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for VIDY is vidy.com. The official message board for VIDY is medium.com/@vidycoin. VIDY’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling VIDY

VIDY can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bithumb Global, Hotbit, Gate.io and MXC. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as VIDY directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire VIDY should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase VIDY using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for VIDY Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for VIDY and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.