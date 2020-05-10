Visa Inc (NYSE:V) is Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC’s 2nd Largest Position

Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 21.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 74,418 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,345 shares during the quarter. Visa makes up approximately 7.4% of Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $11,990,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of V. Aviance Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Visa by 17.9% in the 4th quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC now owns 31,412 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $5,902,000 after acquiring an additional 4,766 shares in the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Visa by 10.1% in the fourth quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 4,146 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $779,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares during the period. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Visa by 2.9% during the first quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,750 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $880,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new stake in shares of Visa in the 4th quarter worth approximately $14,190,000. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL boosted its position in shares of Visa by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 2,653,438 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $498,581,000 after purchasing an additional 7,371 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of V opened at $185.09 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $165.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $182.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Visa Inc has a 52 week low of $133.93 and a 52 week high of $214.17. The stock has a market cap of $363.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.53, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.92.

Visa (NYSE:V) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The credit-card processor reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.04. Visa had a return on equity of 43.45% and a net margin of 52.26%. The company had revenue of $5.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.75 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.31 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Visa Inc will post 4.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 14th will be given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 13th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.65%. Visa’s payout ratio is currently 22.06%.

In related news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 10,685 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.29, for a total transaction of $2,225,578.65. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 282,318 shares in the company, valued at $58,804,016.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO James H. Hoffmeister sold 2,186 shares of Visa stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.71, for a total value of $456,240.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 39,371 shares of company stock valued at $7,463,849. Corporate insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on V shares. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their target price on Visa from $230.00 to $205.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Guggenheim cut shares of Visa from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Stephens reduced their price objective on shares of Visa from $228.00 to $192.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Wedbush lifted their target price on shares of Visa from $170.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 27th. Finally, KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of Visa from $220.00 to $190.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Visa currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $203.00.

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates commerce through the transfer of value and information among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions; and offers fraud protection for account holders and assured payment for merchants.

