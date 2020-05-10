Vontobel Asset Management Inc. Purchases 13,512 Shares of Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD)

Vontobel Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) by 4.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 315,383 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,512 shares during the period. Vontobel Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $63,965,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of HD. Advisors Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Home Depot by 78.0% during the fourth quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 19,796 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $4,323,000 after acquiring an additional 8,677 shares in the last quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC purchased a new position in Home Depot during the fourth quarter valued at $61,000. TIAA FSB grew its stake in Home Depot by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 174,478 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $38,102,000 after acquiring an additional 1,049 shares in the last quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Home Depot by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,560 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,869,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Finally, F3Logic LLC grew its stake in Home Depot by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. F3Logic LLC now owns 1,059 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $231,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. 70.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:HD opened at $234.43 on Friday. Home Depot Inc has a one year low of $140.63 and a one year high of $247.36. The firm has a market cap of $251.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.87, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.03. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $196.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $219.37.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The home improvement retailer reported $2.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.17. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.20% and a negative return on equity of 599.49%. The business had revenue of $25.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.78 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.25 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Home Depot Inc will post 9.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on HD shares. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $270.00 to $230.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 4th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $268.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $233.00 to $228.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Nomura Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $204.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $255.00 to $215.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $237.60.

In other news, EVP William G. Lennie sold 9,848 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.34, for a total value of $2,307,780.32. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 37,995 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,903,748.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

