Waldron Private Wealth LLC Decreases Position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Waldron Private Wealth LLC decreased its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) by 3.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 38,117 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,283 shares during the period. Waldron Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $4,307,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of MUB. Manning & Napier Group LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 232,497 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,483,000 after buying an additional 2,974 shares during the period. TIAA FSB lifted its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 26.9% in the fourth quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 713,846 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $81,314,000 after acquiring an additional 151,528 shares in the last quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $306,000. Mirsky Financial Management CORP. lifted its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Mirsky Financial Management CORP. now owns 10,834 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,234,000 after acquiring an additional 598 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 17.6% in the fourth quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,348 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $842,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:MUB traded down $0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $112.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,110,148 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,940,694. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $100.03 and a fifty-two week high of $118.15. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $110.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $113.67.

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

