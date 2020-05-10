Waldron Private Wealth LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Waldron Private Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 62.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 24,408 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,404 shares during the period. Waldron Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $1,887,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in MRK. Novare Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 31.1% in the 4th quarter. Novare Capital Management LLC now owns 4,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $400,000 after purchasing an additional 1,043 shares during the period. Aviva PLC lifted its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 1,633,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,602,000 after purchasing an additional 85,045 shares during the period. Shoker Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Shoker Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 22,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,003,000 after purchasing an additional 417 shares during the period. Alliance Wealth Management Group lifted its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 42.9% in the 4th quarter. Alliance Wealth Management Group now owns 10,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $945,000 after purchasing an additional 3,118 shares during the period. Finally, First Hawaiian Bank lifted its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 45.5% in the 4th quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 37,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,453,000 after purchasing an additional 11,876 shares during the period. 75.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE MRK traded up $0.80 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $76.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,374,051 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,579,699. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.11. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 1-year low of $65.25 and a 1-year high of $92.64. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $77.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $83.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $192.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.50.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.16. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 21.10% and a return on equity of 52.46%. The firm had revenue of $12.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.46 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.22 earnings per share. Merck & Co., Inc.’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Wendell P. Weeks sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.02, for a total value of $380,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $387,702. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on MRK shares. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Monday, May 4th. SVB Leerink reduced their price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $98.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $93.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $92.00 to $89.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $97.00 to $89.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $93.60.

Merck & Co., Inc. Company Profile

Merck & Co, Inc provides healthcare solutions worldwide. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, Healthcare Services, and Alliances. The company offers therapeutic and preventive agents to treat cardiovascular, type 2 diabetes, chronic hepatitis C virus, HIV-1 infection, intra-abdominal, fungal infection, insomnia, and inflammatory diseases.

