Waldron Private Wealth LLC Lowers Position in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:VONG)

Waldron Private Wealth LLC decreased its position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:VONG) by 14.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 43,325 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,364 shares during the period. Waldron Private Wealth LLC owned about 0.21% of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF worth $6,701,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Gradient Investments LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Dowling & Yahnke LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Huntington National Bank lifted its stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 99.1% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 213 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Savior LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $65,000.

VONG stock traded up $2.49 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $181.69. The company had a trading volume of 72,370 shares, compared to its average volume of 179,489. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $161.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $174.61. Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $131.88 and a fifty-two week high of $198.16.

