Waldron Private Wealth LLC Raises Stake in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Waldron Private Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 13.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,124 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after purchasing an additional 362 shares during the period. Waldron Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $1,173,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of NFLX. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Netflix during the 4th quarter worth $1,195,984,000. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Netflix by 100.9% in the 4th quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 30,154 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $9,757,000 after buying an additional 3,558,154 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its position in shares of Netflix by 36.5% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 10,758,982 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $3,481,284,000 after buying an additional 2,874,435 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its position in shares of Netflix by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 38,002,047 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $12,296,322,000 after buying an additional 2,713,207 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors boosted its position in shares of Netflix by 13.1% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 14,480,179 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $4,685,351,000 after buying an additional 1,682,813 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.79% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Reed Hastings sold 77,777 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $388.26, for a total transaction of $30,197,698.02. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 77,777 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,197,698.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Anne M. Sweeney sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $436.88, for a total value of $655,320.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 490 shares in the company, valued at $214,071.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 201,573 shares of company stock worth $79,488,428. Corporate insiders own 4.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Netflix stock traded down $0.98 on Friday, hitting $435.55. 5,054,308 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,694,097. The stock has a market cap of $191.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 88.17, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $388.33 and its 200 day moving average is $343.65. Netflix, Inc. has a 52-week low of $252.28 and a 52-week high of $449.52.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The Internet television network reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.64 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $5.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.75 billion. Netflix had a net margin of 10.43% and a return on equity of 30.83%. The business’s revenue was up 27.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.76 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Netflix, Inc. will post 6.44 EPS for the current year.

NFLX has been the topic of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank boosted their price objective on shares of Netflix from $400.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $535.00 target price (up previously from $480.00) on shares of Netflix in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Guggenheim boosted their target price on shares of Netflix from $400.00 to $420.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Netflix from $400.00 to $535.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, Pivotal Research boosted their target price on shares of Netflix from $490.00 to $580.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Netflix presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $427.89.

Netflix, Inc provides Internet entertainment services. The company operates in three segments: Domestic streaming, International streaming, and Domestic DVD. It offers TV series, documentaries, and feature films across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of Internet-connected screens, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

