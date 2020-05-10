Waldron Private Wealth LLC Reduces Position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Waldron Private Wealth LLC lessened its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) by 27.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 377,359 shares of the company’s stock after selling 144,229 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF comprises 1.3% of Waldron Private Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Waldron Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $12,581,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VEA. TIAA FSB grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 19,110,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $842,008,000 after purchasing an additional 232,093 shares during the last quarter. Moller Financial Services grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Moller Financial Services now owns 257,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,354,000 after purchasing an additional 11,610 shares during the last quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 19,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $841,000 after purchasing an additional 399 shares during the last quarter. Viridian Ria LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Viridian Ria LLC now owns 647,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,531,000 after purchasing an additional 21,109 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 11,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $507,000 after purchasing an additional 329 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VEA stock traded up $0.57 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $35.90. The company had a trading volume of 12,044,667 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,415,645. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.32. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 52-week low of $28.46 and a 52-week high of $44.67.

