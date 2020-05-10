Waldron Private Wealth LLC Sells 35,793 Shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB)

Waldron Private Wealth LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB) by 18.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 160,307 shares of the company’s stock after selling 35,793 shares during the quarter. Schwab US Broad Market ETF accounts for approximately 1.0% of Waldron Private Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Waldron Private Wealth LLC owned approximately 0.08% of Schwab US Broad Market ETF worth $9,687,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Broadleaf Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF during the first quarter worth $211,000. Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 4.0% in the first quarter. Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC now owns 21,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,270,000 after acquiring an additional 805 shares in the last quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 1.5% in the first quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 74,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,521,000 after acquiring an additional 1,129 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning raised its holdings in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 142.4% in the first quarter. Creative Planning now owns 314,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,990,000 after acquiring an additional 184,625 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Frontier Investment Mgmt Co. raised its holdings in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 10.9% in the first quarter. Frontier Investment Mgmt Co. now owns 5,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $342,000 after acquiring an additional 556 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SCHB stock traded up $1.27 on Friday, hitting $69.14. The stock had a trading volume of 1,255,515 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,252,612. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $62.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $72.12. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a one year low of $51.38 and a one year high of $81.04.

Schwab US Broad Market ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

