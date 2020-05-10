Waltonchain (WTC) One Day Trading Volume Hits $6.38 Million

Waltonchain (CURRENCY:WTC) traded 14.1% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on May 10th. In the last week, Waltonchain has traded 11.4% lower against the dollar. One Waltonchain token can currently be purchased for $0.26 or 0.00003022 BTC on major exchanges including COSS, Coinnest, LATOKEN and HitBTC. Waltonchain has a market cap of $17.96 million and $6.38 million worth of Waltonchain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 12.3% against the dollar and now trades at $186.11 or 0.02180627 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 14.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.09 or 0.00071341 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011714 BTC.

Metaverse ETP (ETP) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00001188 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded down 15.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Ether Zero (ETZ) traded down 14.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0066 or 0.00000078 BTC.

Musicoin (MUSIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Master Contract Token (MCT) traded down 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Bowhead (AHT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0244 or 0.00000377 BTC.

DaxxCoin (DAXX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Waltonchain Token Profile

WTC is a token. It launched on August 27th, 2017. Waltonchain’s total supply is 70,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 69,650,788 tokens. The Reddit community for Waltonchain is /r/waltonchain. Waltonchain’s official website is www.waltonchain.org. Waltonchain’s official Twitter account is @waltonchain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Waltonchain Token Trading

Waltonchain can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: LATOKEN, HitBTC, Allbit, DragonEX, COSS, Kucoin, Huobi, Cobinhood, Bithumb, OKEx, Binance and Coinnest. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Waltonchain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Waltonchain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Waltonchain using one of the exchanges listed above.

