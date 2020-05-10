Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. Acquires 387,243 Shares of Lamar Advertising Co (NASDAQ:LAMR)

Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. boosted its holdings in Lamar Advertising Co (NASDAQ:LAMR) by 727.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 440,497 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 387,243 shares during the period. Lamar Advertising accounts for about 4.0% of Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. owned approximately 0.44% of Lamar Advertising worth $22,589,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. acquired a new position in Lamar Advertising in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Lamar Advertising in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Lamar Advertising in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Capital Bank & Trust Co acquired a new position in Lamar Advertising during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in Lamar Advertising during the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.17% of the company’s stock.

LAMR has been the topic of a number of research reports. TheStreet cut Lamar Advertising from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, March 27th. BidaskClub upgraded Lamar Advertising from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Imperial Capital decreased their price target on Lamar Advertising from $93.00 to $71.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. MKM Partners decreased their price target on Lamar Advertising from $92.00 to $53.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Finally, Citigroup raised Lamar Advertising from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $68.50.

Shares of Lamar Advertising stock traded up $4.80 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $68.25. 1,358,536 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,130,684. Lamar Advertising Co has a 1 year low of $30.89 and a 1 year high of $96.82. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $48.39 and its 200 day moving average is $76.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.24, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.46. The firm has a market cap of $6.86 billion, a PE ratio of 19.01 and a beta of 1.35.

Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $406.57 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $396.04 million. Lamar Advertising had a return on equity of 31.08% and a net margin of 20.35%. Lamar Advertising’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.51 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Lamar Advertising Co will post 4.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Lamar Advertising Profile

Founded in 1902, Lamar Advertising (Nasdaq: LAMR) is one of the largest outdoor advertising companies in North America, with approximately 360,000 displays across the United States and Canada. Lamar offers advertisers a variety of billboard, interstate logo, transit and airport advertising formats, helping both local businesses and national brands reach broad audiences every day.

