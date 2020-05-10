Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. Has $1.93 Million Position in Black Knight Inc (NYSE:BKI)

Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. lowered its holdings in Black Knight Inc (NYSE:BKI) by 85.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 33,282 shares of the company’s stock after selling 190,746 shares during the quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd.’s holdings in Black Knight were worth $1,932,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Black Knight in the fourth quarter worth $3,205,000. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Black Knight by 1.7% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,897,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,858,000 after purchasing an additional 30,886 shares in the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS acquired a new position in Black Knight in the fourth quarter worth $1,097,000. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in Black Knight in the fourth quarter worth $162,000. Finally, Brasada Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Black Knight during the fourth quarter valued at $1,516,000. 93.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Black Knight stock traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $72.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 712,996 shares, compared to its average volume of 605,647. Black Knight Inc has a 12 month low of $50.01 and a 12 month high of $76.44. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $63.22 and a 200 day moving average of $64.48. The company has a market capitalization of $10.91 billion, a PE ratio of 81.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 0.98.

Black Knight (NYSE:BKI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.02. Black Knight had a return on equity of 13.80% and a net margin of 11.16%. The company had revenue of $290.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $286.59 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.44 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Black Knight Inc will post 1.65 EPS for the current year.

BKI has been the topic of several research reports. Knight Equity lowered Black Knight from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Deutsche Bank upped their price target on Black Knight from $71.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price target on Black Knight from $80.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on Black Knight from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Black Knight from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $72.45.

In related news, Director Richard N. Massey sold 11,016 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.23, for a total transaction of $839,749.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 70,237 shares in the company, valued at $5,354,166.51. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Kirk T. Larsen sold 30,700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.47, for a total value of $2,224,829.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 391,716 shares of company stock valued at $22,613,079 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Black Knight, Inc provides integrated software, data, and analytics solutions to the mortgage and consumer loan, real estate, and capital market verticals in the United States. Its Software Solutions segment offers software and hosting solutions comprises MSP, a software as a service application platform for mortgage and home equity loans that automates various areas of loan servicing; Bankruptcy / Foreclosure solutions for managing and automating a range of different workflow processes involving distressed and non-performing loans; Invoicing, a Web-based solution that helps servicers to save time and eliminate errors by automating billing and invoice process; and Empower, a loan origination system used by lenders to originate mortgages, home equity loans, and lines of credit.

