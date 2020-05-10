Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. Has $4.25 Million Holdings in AmeriCold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD)

Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. lessened its position in shares of AmeriCold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD) by 60.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 124,734 shares of the company’s stock after selling 189,621 shares during the quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. owned approximately 0.06% of AmeriCold Realty Trust worth $4,246,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of AmeriCold Realty Trust by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,494,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,457,000 after buying an additional 15,020 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of AmeriCold Realty Trust by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 123,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,327,000 after buying an additional 2,640 shares during the period. Manning & Napier Group LLC lifted its position in shares of AmeriCold Realty Trust by 12.3% during the 4th quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 220,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,736,000 after buying an additional 24,250 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of AmeriCold Realty Trust by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 74,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,807,000 after buying an additional 418 shares during the period. Finally, American Assets Capital Advisers LLC lifted its position in shares of AmeriCold Realty Trust by 11.1% during the 4th quarter. American Assets Capital Advisers LLC now owns 502,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,600,000 after buying an additional 50,000 shares during the period.

Shares of COLD stock traded up $4.04 on Friday, reaching $35.21. 3,189,754 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,737,938. The stock has a market cap of $7.05 billion, a PE ratio of 92.66, a P/E/G ratio of 10.12 and a beta of 0.06. AmeriCold Realty Trust has a one year low of $23.30 and a one year high of $40.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.22 and a quick ratio of 0.22. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $32.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.59.

AmeriCold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by ($0.18). AmeriCold Realty Trust had a return on equity of 4.14% and a net margin of 4.07%. The firm had revenue of $484.07 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $477.40 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.29 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 23.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that AmeriCold Realty Trust will post 1.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 31st were paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 30th. This is a boost from AmeriCold Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.39%. AmeriCold Realty Trust’s payout ratio is 71.79%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. SunTrust Banks cut their target price on AmeriCold Realty Trust from $41.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Bank of America downgraded AmeriCold Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $42.50 to $35.00 in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on AmeriCold Realty Trust from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded AmeriCold Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.63.

AmeriCold Realty Trust Company Profile

Americold is the world's largest owner and operator of temperature-controlled warehouses. Based in Atlanta, Georgia, Americold owns and operates 155 temperature-controlled warehouses, with approximately 918.7 million refrigerated cubic feet of storage, in the United States, Australia, New Zealand, Canada, and Argentina.

