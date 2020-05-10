Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. Has $9.18 Million Stake in SilverCrest Metals Inc. (NASDAQ:SILV)

Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. raised its position in SilverCrest Metals Inc. (NASDAQ:SILV) by 1,003.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,783,961 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,622,267 shares during the quarter. SilverCrest Metals accounts for approximately 1.6% of Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. owned 1.40% of SilverCrest Metals worth $9,179,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. increased its position in shares of SilverCrest Metals by 137.7% in the fourth quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,294,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,754,000 after acquiring an additional 750,000 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new stake in shares of SilverCrest Metals in the fourth quarter valued at about $267,000. CIBC World Markets Inc. increased its position in shares of SilverCrest Metals by 14.7% in the fourth quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 88,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $598,000 after acquiring an additional 11,400 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc acquired a new stake in shares of SilverCrest Metals in the fourth quarter valued at about $86,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank acquired a new stake in shares of SilverCrest Metals in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,150,000.

A number of research firms recently commented on SILV. Roth Capital lifted their price target on SilverCrest Metals from $7.75 to $10.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target on shares of SilverCrest Metals in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut SilverCrest Metals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 19th. B. Riley reduced their price target on SilverCrest Metals from $10.80 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded SilverCrest Metals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. SilverCrest Metals has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.44.

Shares of SILV stock traded down $0.25 during trading on Friday, hitting $7.65. The company had a trading volume of 1,081,025 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,028,214. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $5.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.13. SilverCrest Metals Inc. has a one year low of $2.96 and a one year high of $8.30.

SilverCrest Metals (NASDAQ:SILV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 25th. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.15).

SilverCrest Metals Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of precious metal properties. It primarily explores for silver and gold properties. The company's principal property is the Las Chispas project that consists of 27 concessions totaling approximately 1,389 hectares located in Sonora, Mexico.

