Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. Purchases 13,474 Shares of Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA)

Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. grew its position in Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA) by 97.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 27,284 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,474 shares during the period. Mastercard makes up approximately 1.2% of Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd.’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $6,591,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of MA. 1776 Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mastercard in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its position in shares of Mastercard by 70.5% in the first quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 133 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Quarterback LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mastercard in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs acquired a new stake in shares of Mastercard in the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Mastercard by 120.0% in the first quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 165 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.61% of the company’s stock.

Get Mastercard alerts:

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Mastercard from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $290.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price target on Mastercard from $315.00 to $359.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Nomura reissued a “buy” rating and set a $334.00 price target on shares of Mastercard in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Nomura Securities lowered their price target on Mastercard from $368.00 to $334.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their price objective on Mastercard from $355.00 to $330.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $318.90.

In other news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 38,536 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $328.11, for a total transaction of $12,644,046.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 111,139,743 shares in the company, valued at $36,466,061,075.73. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Lance Darrell Gordon Uggla purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of $265.00 per share, with a total value of $265,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 5,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,508,115. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE MA traded up $3.97 on Friday, hitting $282.44. 3,179,465 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,699,417. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $252.72 and a 200-day moving average of $286.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30. Mastercard Inc has a 52 week low of $199.99 and a 52 week high of $347.25. The stock has a market cap of $283.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.12, a P/E/G ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 1.06.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.10. Mastercard had a return on equity of 149.02% and a net margin of 46.75%. The firm had revenue of $4.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.98 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.78 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Mastercard Inc will post 6.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Mastercard Company Profile

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

Recommended Story: Dollar Cost Averaging

Receive News & Ratings for Mastercard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mastercard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.