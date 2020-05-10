Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. Sells 68,264 Shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH (NYSE:CCI)

Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. lessened its holdings in shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH (NYSE:CCI) by 61.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 43,253 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 68,264 shares during the period. CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH accounts for approximately 1.1% of Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd.’s holdings in CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH were worth $6,246,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CCI. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH during the 1st quarter valued at $118,000. Diversified Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH in the 4th quarter worth about $301,000. E&G Advisors LP raised its position in shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH by 13.3% in the 4th quarter. E&G Advisors LP now owns 1,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $242,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. TIAA FSB raised its position in shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH by 27.0% in the 4th quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 52,219 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,423,000 after purchasing an additional 11,094 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH in the 4th quarter worth about $158,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.62% of the company’s stock.

CCI stock traded up $3.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $157.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,438,590 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,935,910. CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH has a 12 month low of $114.18 and a 12 month high of $168.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $65.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 82.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a 50 day moving average of $151.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $146.13.

CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH (NYSE:CCI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.11). CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH had a return on equity of 8.39% and a net margin of 15.59%. The firm had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.44 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.44 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH will post 5.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Michael Joseph Kavanagh sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.86, for a total transaction of $769,300.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 47,767 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,349,430.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on CCI shares. Citigroup boosted their target price on CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH from $147.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Barclays began coverage on CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price target on shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH from $156.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH from $152.00 to $177.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Finally, Raymond James reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $154.36.

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 70,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

