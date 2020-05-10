Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. Takes Position in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI)

Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. acquired a new stake in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 166,182 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $9,050,000. Darden Restaurants accounts for about 1.6% of Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. owned about 0.14% of Darden Restaurants at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Efficient Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Darden Restaurants in the first quarter valued at $26,000. First Financial Corp IN lifted its holdings in shares of Darden Restaurants by 150.0% in the first quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 500 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Darden Restaurants during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Darden Restaurants during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Darden Restaurants during the fourth quarter worth $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.44% of the company’s stock.

Get Darden Restaurants alerts:

Shares of NYSE:DRI traded up $4.19 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $74.72. The company had a trading volume of 2,995,564 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,363,962. Darden Restaurants, Inc. has a 12 month low of $26.15 and a 12 month high of $128.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24. The stock has a market cap of $9.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.57, a PEG ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 1.32. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $58.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $97.79.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 19th. The restaurant operator reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.88 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $2.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.33 billion. Darden Restaurants had a return on equity of 32.51% and a net margin of 7.25%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.80 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Darden Restaurants, Inc. will post 2.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Darden Restaurants from $50.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Darden Restaurants from $135.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Gordon Haskett raised Darden Restaurants from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. KeyCorp upped their price target on Darden Restaurants from $50.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Darden Restaurants from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Sixteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Darden Restaurants currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $88.03.

In related news, COO David C. George purchased 4,273 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 23rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $58.50 per share, for a total transaction of $249,970.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief operating officer now owns 64,928 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,798,288. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Eugene I. Lee, Jr. purchased 25,641 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 23rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $58.50 per share, with a total value of $1,499,998.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 177,264 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,369,944. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders purchased 37,178 shares of company stock valued at $2,174,913. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Darden Restaurants

Darden Restaurants, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants in the United States and Canada. As of May 27, 2018, it owned and operated approximately 1,746 restaurants under the Olive Garden, LongHorn Steakhouse, Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen, Yard House, The Capital Grille, Bahama Breeze, Seasons 52, and Eddie V's brands.

See Also: Catch-Up Contributions

Receive News & Ratings for Darden Restaurants Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Darden Restaurants and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.