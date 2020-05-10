Waves (WAVES) 24-Hour Trading Volume Reaches $41.10 Million

Waves (CURRENCY:WAVES) traded down 9.4% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on May 10th. Over the last seven days, Waves has traded down 10.3% against the dollar. Waves has a total market capitalization of $97.02 million and approximately $41.10 million worth of Waves was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Waves coin can now be bought for about $0.95 or 0.00011158 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Liqui, LiteBit.eu, Waves Decentralized Exchange and Livecoin.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Waves Profile

Waves (WAVES) is a LPoS coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 12th, 2016. Waves’ total supply is 101,894,692 coins. The official message board for Waves is forum.wavesplatform.com. Waves’ official Twitter account is @wavesplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Waves is /r/Wavesplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Waves is wavesplatform.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “Waves is the first production system being built on top of the Scorex framework Extensible solution: In order to fix the need for a mandatory hard fork when creating a new type of transaction on the NXT Platform (forcing network client software updates) WAVES offers plug-ins that are not included in the core software module, but are instead installed as an extension on top of it. “

Waves Coin Trading

Waves can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Coinrail, Liqui, HitBTC, LiteBit.eu, BCEX, Binance, Bittrex, Livecoin, Stocks.Exchange, Exrates, OKEx, Cryptohub, Bitbns, YoBit, Waves Decentralized Exchange, Gate.io, Tidex, Indodax, Upbit, Huobi, Exmo, COSS, Kuna and Coinbe. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Waves directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Waves should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Waves using one of the exchanges listed above.

