Wavesbet (WBET) Price Tops $0.0000 on Top Exchanges

Wavesbet (CURRENCY:WBET) traded down 2.1% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on May 10th. One Wavesbet token can currently be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including P2PB2B and STEX. Wavesbet has a market cap of $81,524.88 and approximately $30,171.00 worth of Wavesbet was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Wavesbet has traded down 2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

inSure (SURE) traded down 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0205 or 0.00000233 BTC.

Tachyon Protocol (IPX) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0661 or 0.00000752 BTC.

Bitcoin 2 (BTC2) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00010884 BTC.

Bitball Treasure (BTRS) traded down 84.3% against the dollar and now trades at $31.18 or 0.00354811 BTC.

CONTRACOIN (CTCN) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011393 BTC.

Neutrino Dollar (USDN) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011397 BTC.

Sport and Leisure (SNL) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0112 or 0.00000128 BTC.

Telos (TLOS) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0237 or 0.00000269 BTC.

Rakon (RKN) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0501 or 0.00000570 BTC.

Ondori (RSTR) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Wavesbet Profile

Wavesbet is a token. Wavesbet's total supply is 59,499,999,948 tokens and its circulating supply is 44,499,999,948 tokens. The official website for Wavesbet is wavesbet.io. Wavesbet's official message board is medium.com/@wavesbet.

and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Wavesbet Token Trading

Wavesbet can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: P2PB2B and STEX. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wavesbet directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Wavesbet should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Wavesbet using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

