WAX Price Reaches $0.0316 on Major Exchanges (WAXP)

WAX (CURRENCY:WAXP) traded down 11.5% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on May 10th. One WAX token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0316 or 0.00000370 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Kucoin, Bithumb, Ethfinex and Huobi. Over the last week, WAX has traded down 8.2% against the U.S. dollar. WAX has a total market cap of $36.03 million and approximately $2.18 million worth of WAX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

WAX Token Profile

WAX launched on October 5th, 2017. WAX’s total supply is 3,652,885,354 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,140,751,628 tokens. WAX’s official Twitter account is @WAX_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for WAX is medium.com/wax-io. The official website for WAX is wax.io. The Reddit community for WAX is /r/WAX_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

WAX Token Trading

WAX can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Huobi, Upbit, Bibox, Kucoin, IDEX, HitBTC, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), Bithumb, Bittrex, C2CX, Tidex, Bancor Network, Radar Relay, Kyber Network and Ethfinex. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as WAX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade WAX should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase WAX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

