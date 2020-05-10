WaykiChain Price Tops $0.16 (WICC)

WaykiChain (CURRENCY:WICC) traded 2.1% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on May 10th. WaykiChain has a total market cap of $29.58 million and $1.59 million worth of WaykiChain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, WaykiChain has traded 13.9% lower against the US dollar. One WaykiChain coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.16 or 0.00001788 BTC on major exchanges including $7.50, $20.33, $33.94 and $24.68.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

WaykiChain Coin Profile

WaykiChain’s total supply is 210,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 189,000,000 coins. WaykiChain’s official Twitter account is @WiC_Crypto and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for WaykiChain is waykichain.com.

WaykiChain Coin Trading

WaykiChain can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: $13.77, $24.68, $20.33, $24.43, $50.98, $32.15, $51.55, $10.39, $5.60, $18.94, $7.50 and $33.94. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as WaykiChain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade WaykiChain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase WaykiChain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

