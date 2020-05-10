WeTrust Price Down 21.4% Over Last Week (TRST)

WeTrust (CURRENCY:TRST) traded 7.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on May 10th. WeTrust has a total market capitalization of $509,803.83 and $233.00 worth of WeTrust was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, WeTrust has traded 21.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. One WeTrust token can currently be purchased for about $0.0055 or 0.00000063 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including HitBTC, Livecoin, Bancor Network and Liqui.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded down 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 9.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002269 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011412 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $189.45 or 0.02159932 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $15.38 or 0.00175296 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.14 or 0.00070032 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.79 or 0.00043173 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 10% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0649 or 0.00000740 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 11.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0144 or 0.00000164 BTC.

About WeTrust

WeTrust’s genesis date was December 7th, 2016. WeTrust’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 92,147,500 tokens. The official message board for WeTrust is medium.com/wetrust-blog. The Reddit community for WeTrust is /r/WeTrustPlatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. WeTrust’s official Twitter account is @WeTrustPlatform and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for WeTrust is www.wetrust.io.

WeTrust Token Trading

WeTrust can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Livecoin, DDEX, Liqui, HitBTC and Bancor Network. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as WeTrust directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire WeTrust should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy WeTrust using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

