WINk (WIN) Trading Down 16.1% This Week

WINk (CURRENCY:WIN) traded down 11.1% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on May 10th. One WINk coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, WINk has traded 16.1% lower against the dollar. WINk has a market capitalization of $14.27 million and $1.72 million worth of WINk was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get WINk alerts:

Kleros (PNK) traded down 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0137 or 0.00000161 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded down 23% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002351 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00004016 BTC.

TokenStars (TEAM) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001612 BTC.

Shorty (SHORTY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000127 BTC.

TEAM (TokenStars) (TEAM) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0479 or 0.00000561 BTC.

NoLimitCoin (NLC2) traded 13.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000007 BTC.

SatoshiMadness (MAD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitradio (BRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0121 or 0.00000142 BTC.

WARP (WARP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0677 or 0.00000735 BTC.

About WINk

WINk is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 26th, 2017. WINk’s total supply is 999,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 196,500,113,934 coins. WINk’s official Twitter account is @WinkcoinWink.

WINk Coin Trading

WINk can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as WINk directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade WINk should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase WINk using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for WINk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for WINk and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.