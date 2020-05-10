YOU COIN Price Tops $0.0180 (YOU)

YOU COIN (CURRENCY:YOU) traded 1.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on May 10th. YOU COIN has a market cap of $10.01 million and $2.79 million worth of YOU COIN was traded on exchanges in the last day. One YOU COIN token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0180 or 0.00000205 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, YOU COIN has traded down 8.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded 9.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002268 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011421 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $189.66 or 0.02165058 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $15.36 or 0.00175378 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.04 or 0.00068981 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.78 or 0.00043193 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 10.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0647 or 0.00000739 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0144 or 0.00000164 BTC.

YOU COIN Token Profile

YOU COIN’s total supply is 2,856,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 556,120,198 tokens. The official website for YOU COIN is youchain.cc. YOU COIN’s official Twitter account is @YOUCOIN2.

YOU COIN Token Trading

YOU COIN can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: OKEx. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as YOU COIN directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade YOU COIN should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy YOU COIN using one of the exchanges listed above.

