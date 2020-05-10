Zacks: Analysts Expect Bonanza Creek Energy Inc (NYSE:BCEI) Will Announce Earnings of $0.44 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that Bonanza Creek Energy Inc (NYSE:BCEI) will post earnings of $0.44 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Bonanza Creek Energy’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.16 to $0.68. Bonanza Creek Energy posted earnings per share of $1.62 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 72.8%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, May 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Bonanza Creek Energy will report full year earnings of $2.63 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.66 to $3.15. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $1.76 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.08 to $2.14. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Bonanza Creek Energy.

Get Bonanza Creek Energy alerts:

Bonanza Creek Energy (NYSE:BCEI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.03. Bonanza Creek Energy had a net margin of 21.41% and a return on equity of 7.38%. The firm had revenue of $60.41 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $66.12 million.

BCEI has been the subject of a number of research reports. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Bonanza Creek Energy from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Imperial Capital cut their target price on shares of Bonanza Creek Energy from $28.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 17th. TheStreet raised shares of Bonanza Creek Energy from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Bonanza Creek Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 13th. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their price target on shares of Bonanza Creek Energy from $23.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.80.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its stake in Bonanza Creek Energy by 907.3% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 126,017 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,941,000 after purchasing an additional 113,507 shares in the last quarter. 6 Meridian raised its stake in Bonanza Creek Energy by 21.3% in the fourth quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 12,353 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $288,000 after purchasing an additional 2,172 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in Bonanza Creek Energy by 528.8% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 57,248 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,336,000 after purchasing an additional 48,143 shares in the last quarter. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. raised its stake in Bonanza Creek Energy by 17.6% in the fourth quarter. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. now owns 214,373 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $5,003,000 after purchasing an additional 32,081 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in Bonanza Creek Energy by 17.0% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 821,903 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $19,183,000 after purchasing an additional 119,528 shares in the last quarter.

BCEI opened at $17.23 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $356.64 million, a P/E ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 2.19. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $13.74 and a 200 day moving average of $17.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.06. Bonanza Creek Energy has a fifty-two week low of $8.25 and a fifty-two week high of $26.75.

Bonanza Creek Energy Company Profile

Bonanza Creek Energy, Inc, an exploration and production company, focuses on the extraction of onshore oil and related liquids-rich natural gas in the United States. The company's primary oil and liquids-weighted assets are located in the Wattenberg Field in Colorado. As of December 31, 2018, it had proved reserves of 116.8 million barrel of oil equivalent.

See Also: Asset Allocation and Your Retirement



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Bonanza Creek Energy (BCEI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Bonanza Creek Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bonanza Creek Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.