Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Seabridge Gold Inc (NYSE:SA) to Announce -$0.05 Earnings Per Share

Analysts expect Seabridge Gold Inc (NYSE:SA) (TSE:SEA) to report earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.05) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Seabridge Gold’s earnings. Seabridge Gold also posted earnings of ($0.05) per share in the same quarter last year. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Seabridge Gold will report full year earnings of ($0.13) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.20) to ($0.06). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of ($0.02) per share. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Seabridge Gold.

Seabridge Gold (NYSE:SA) (TSE:SEA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 27th. The basic materials company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.03).

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. ValuEngine downgraded Seabridge Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 30th. B. Riley raised their price target on Seabridge Gold from $30.50 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th.

Shares of SA stock opened at $14.50 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $11.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.22. The stock has a market cap of $938.21 million, a PE ratio of -103.56 and a beta of 0.89. Seabridge Gold has a 1 year low of $5.25 and a 1 year high of $16.55.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Marshall Wace LLP grew its position in shares of Seabridge Gold by 42,300.0% in the first quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 9,328 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 9,306 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Seabridge Gold by 10.5% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,228,210 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $15,266,000 after purchasing an additional 116,420 shares during the period. Edge Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Seabridge Gold by 384.6% in the fourth quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,480 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 6,730 shares during the period. Confluence Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Seabridge Gold by 79.3% in the fourth quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 17,935 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $248,000 after purchasing an additional 7,934 shares during the period. Finally, GWM Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Seabridge Gold by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 74,850 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,034,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. 23.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Seabridge Gold Company Profile

Seabridge Gold Inc, a development stage company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition and exploration of gold properties located in North America. The company also explores for copper and silver ores. It holds a 100% interest in various North American gold resource projects. The company's principal assets are the Kerr-Sulphurets-Mitchell and Iskut properties located near Stewart, British Columbia, Canada, as well as the Courageous Lake gold project located in Canada's Northwest Territories.

