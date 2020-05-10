Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Switch Inc (NYSE:SWCH) to Announce $0.06 EPS

Analysts forecast that Switch Inc (NYSE:SWCH) will post earnings of $0.06 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Switch’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.06 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.05. Switch posted earnings per share of $0.04 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 50%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, May 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Switch will report full-year earnings of $0.21 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.19 to $0.22. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $0.25 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.23 to $0.26. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Switch.

Switch (NYSE:SWCH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 8th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $128.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $123.52 million. Switch had a return on equity of 3.26% and a net margin of 1.75%. Switch’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.03 earnings per share.

SWCH has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Switch in a research report on Friday, February 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Switch from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price target on Switch from $16.50 to $18.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. ValuEngine upgraded Switch from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Switch from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.29.

In other news, Director Thomas A. Thomas sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.95, for a total transaction of $418,500.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 8,250,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $115,087,500. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Peter M. Thomas sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total value of $1,275,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 850,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,458,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 465,576 shares of company stock valued at $6,512,430. Insiders own 28.39% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of Switch by 174.3% during the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,513 shares in the last quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA bought a new stake in Switch in the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in Switch by 82.7% in the 4th quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 3,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 1,668 shares during the period. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in Switch in the 1st quarter valued at $60,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in Switch in the 1st quarter valued at $65,000. Institutional investors own 24.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SWCH opened at $17.45 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.21 billion, a PE ratio of 290.88 and a beta of 0.63. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $15.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.52. Switch has a twelve month low of $10.19 and a twelve month high of $19.00.

Switch Company Profile

Switch, Inc, through its subsidiary, Switch, Ltd., provides colocation space and related services primarily to technology and digital media companies in the United States. It develops and operates data centers in Nevada and Michigan. The company also serves cloud and managed service providers, financial institutions, IT and software providers, government agencies, network and telecommunications providers, and others that conduct critical business on the Internet.

