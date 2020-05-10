ZelCash 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $5.67 Million (ZEL)

ZelCash (CURRENCY:ZEL) traded 4% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on May 10th. During the last week, ZelCash has traded down 12% against the US dollar. One ZelCash coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0370 or 0.00000487 BTC on exchanges including STEX, TradeOgre and Trade Satoshi. ZelCash has a market cap of $3.22 million and $5.67 million worth of ZelCash was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

FABRK (FAB) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0051 or 0.00000058 BTC.

Beam (BEAM) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00003385 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00004590 BTC.

SnowGem (XSG) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0152 or 0.00000174 BTC.

Grimm (XGM) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000050 BTC.

Litecash (CASH) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

0cash (ZCH) traded 11.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000011 BTC.

About ZelCash

ZEL is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Equihash

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 31st, 2018. ZelCash’s total supply is 86,939,300 coins. The Reddit community for ZelCash is /r/zelcash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for ZelCash is zel.cash. ZelCash’s official Twitter account is @Zelcash.

ZelCash Coin Trading

ZelCash can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: TradeOgre, Trade Satoshi and STEX. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZelCash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ZelCash should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ZelCash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

