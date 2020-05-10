ZeuxCoin (ZUC) Trading Down 9.4% This Week

ZeuxCoin (CURRENCY:ZUC) traded down 0% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on May 10th. One ZeuxCoin token can now be bought for about $0.0061 or 0.00000070 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Coinall and Hotbit. During the last seven days, ZeuxCoin has traded 9.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. ZeuxCoin has a total market cap of $1.16 million and $9,932.00 worth of ZeuxCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0635 or 0.00000724 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.85 or 0.00043923 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $325.98 or 0.03716562 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.91 or 0.00056031 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.77 or 0.00031585 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00004705 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011418 BTC.

HUSD (HUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011401 BTC.

Baer Chain (BRC) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00008436 BTC.

ZeuxCoin Token Profile

ZeuxCoin (CRYPTO:ZUC) is a token. Its genesis date was November 23rd, 2018. ZeuxCoin’s total supply is 750,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 189,999,999 tokens. ZeuxCoin’s official Twitter account is @ZeuxApp. ZeuxCoin’s official website is www.zeux.com. The official message board for ZeuxCoin is medium.com/zeux.

Buying and Selling ZeuxCoin

ZeuxCoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit and Coinall. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZeuxCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ZeuxCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ZeuxCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

