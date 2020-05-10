ZTCoin (ZT) 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $2.97 Million

ZTCoin (CURRENCY:ZT) traded up 7.9% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on May 10th. ZTCoin has a total market capitalization of $13.68 million and approximately $2.97 million worth of ZTCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ZTCoin token can now be purchased for about $0.0490 or 0.00000940 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, ZTCoin has traded 6.3% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get ZTCoin alerts:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0635 or 0.00000724 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.85 or 0.00043923 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $325.98 or 0.03716562 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.91 or 0.00056031 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.77 or 0.00031585 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00004705 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011418 BTC.

HUSD (HUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011401 BTC.

Baer Chain (BRC) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00008436 BTC.

ZTCoin Profile

ZTCoin (CRYPTO:ZT) is a token. ZTCoin’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 279,448,925 tokens. ZTCoin’s official message board is medium.com/@ZBGofficial. ZTCoin’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here.

ZTCoin Token Trading

ZTCoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: ZBG. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZTCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ZTCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ZTCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for ZTCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ZTCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.