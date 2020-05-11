-$0.08 EPS Expected for EMCORE Co. (NASDAQ:EMKR) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect EMCORE Co. (NASDAQ:EMKR) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.08) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for EMCORE’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.09) and the highest is ($0.06). EMCORE reported earnings of ($0.18) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 55.6%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, August 13th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that EMCORE will report full-year earnings of ($0.27) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.30) to ($0.24). For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $0.02 per share. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for EMCORE.

EMCORE (NASDAQ:EMKR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.03). EMCORE had a negative return on equity of 26.92% and a negative net margin of 35.04%. The business had revenue of $23.85 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.37 million.

EMKR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded EMCORE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 10th. B. Riley initiated coverage on EMCORE in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $4.70 target price on the stock. Finally, Northland Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 target price on shares of EMCORE in a research report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $4.68.

NASDAQ EMKR traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $3.10. 163,000 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 116,161. The business’s 50 day moving average is $2.31 and its 200-day moving average is $2.91. EMCORE has a 12-month low of $1.46 and a 12-month high of $3.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $91.93 million, a P/E ratio of -2.77 and a beta of 0.82.

In other news, Director Stephen L. Domenik acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $3.36 per share, for a total transaction of $33,600.00. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Simplex Trading LLC purchased a new stake in shares of EMCORE during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. B. Riley Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of EMCORE during the 4th quarter valued at about $304,000. Royce & Associates LP raised its holdings in shares of EMCORE by 13.4% during the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 609,624 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,853,000 after buying an additional 72,200 shares during the period. Group One Trading L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of EMCORE during the 4th quarter valued at about $142,000. Finally, Spark Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of EMCORE during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Institutional investors own 54.48% of the company’s stock.

EMCORE Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides advanced mixed-signal optics products in California. It offers broadband products comprising cable television; laser, receiver, and photodetector component products; radio frequency over glass FTTP products; satellite/microwave communications products; and wireless communications products.

